156938
West Kelowna  

A water quality advisory issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard systems

More turbidity, boil water

- | Story: 300157

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for customers who receive water from the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system.

The advisory was issued Friday afternoon.

Higher than normal turbidity from spring freshet prompted the city to issue the advisory.

This could mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.

The water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates May 9 also remains in effect.

All advisories remain until further notice.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4164160
848 Dehart Avenue
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$559,900
more details
151858


156053


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Kelowna SPCA >




155452


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156529
150928