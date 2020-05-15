A water quality advisory issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard systems

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for customers who receive water from the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system.

The advisory was issued Friday afternoon.

Higher than normal turbidity from spring freshet prompted the city to issue the advisory.

This could mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.

The water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates May 9 also remains in effect.

All advisories remain until further notice.