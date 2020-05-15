West Kelowna is opening its skate park and tennis courts

As much of British Columbia begins to open back up, the City of West Kelowna is following suit.

On Saturday, the city will reopen its skateboard park along with it pickleball and tennis courts.

“It’s exciting to enter this new phase and in time for the long weekend,” says Mayor Gord Milsom.

“I strongly encourage you to get out and take advantage of the amenities that are open while following the existing social distancing protocols that have become our new normal.”

New signs have been put up at these recreation site to promote measures such as washing hands, avoiding handshakes, keeping two metres from others and staying at home if you're sick.

More info on West Kelowna facilities can be found here.