West Kelowna food trucks giving free lunches to truckers

With restaurants and other food outlets closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some not allowing walking through drive-thrus, it has become increasingly difficult for truck drivers to get meals on the road.

That's why you'll find food truck owner Jason Hartl at West Kelowna's Kal Tire from Monday to Thursday, ensuring truck drivers passing through the area have a place to pick up a free, fresh lunch, sponsored by Nature's Fare Markets.

The initiative is part of the BC Trucking Association's Meals for Truckers program, which has now distributed thousands of sponsored meals to truckers throughout the province.

"They walk up to the trailer, they choose a main sandwich, side of fries, and then whatever drink I have available so it’s all covered under the Nature's Fare cheque," says Hartl, owner and chef of Wicked Peach Food Co.

"I’m just really appreciative to be a part of this program. It helps out them and it gets us back out in the community again and working, so it’s really good."

As well as providing sponsorship, Nature's Fare Markets also supply truck drivers with small food items easy to eat on the go, such as protein bars, small chips and vitamins.

It’s been incredible to experience the reaction from each of the truckers, says Nature's Fare Markets' corporate events co-ordinator Haley Giddens.

"They’re so appreciative. A couple of the guys I’ve been chatting with this morning were declined walking through drive-thrus today, can’t find washrooms to use, can’t get meals to eat, and just really pleasantly surprised. They’re stopping for lunch and when it’s taken care of they’re so thankful.

"We’re very deeply rooted in BC and wanted to just show how much we appreciate these drivers."

To find out more information about the Meals for Truckers program or get involved, click here.