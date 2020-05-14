156938
West Kelowna  

Expect delays on Old Okanagan Hwy starting next week

Motorists warned of delays

- | Story: 300084

Motorists are being told to expect delays along Old Okanagan Highway starting next week as FortisBC crews put in a major gas main upgrade.

Starting Tuesday, FortisBC crews will be working along Old Okanagan Highway between Reece Road and Gosset Road. Construction will take approximately five weeks to complete.

The city says the gas main upgrade is needed to “keep up with the demands of the growing city.”

Traffic control personnel will be on site using single-lane alternating traffic methods, including intersection control at Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road. The gas main work will affect sections of the northbound lane, road shoulder and sidewalk.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

157053
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4164160
848 Dehart Avenue
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$559,900
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Marcie
Marcie Kelowna SPCA >




156053


Funny animals

Galleries
These animals have A LOT of personality.
Funny animals (2)
Galleries
Fascinating fact: Kim Petras
Music
  Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Todrick Hall, and Demi Lovato...
Baby and husky deep in conversation
Must Watch
These two are having an absolute blast.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten legal action over ‘malicious’ paternity claim
Showbiz
Former couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157391