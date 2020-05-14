Expect delays on Old Okanagan Hwy starting next week

Photo: Google Maps

Motorists are being told to expect delays along Old Okanagan Highway starting next week as FortisBC crews put in a major gas main upgrade.

Starting Tuesday, FortisBC crews will be working along Old Okanagan Highway between Reece Road and Gosset Road. Construction will take approximately five weeks to complete.

The city says the gas main upgrade is needed to “keep up with the demands of the growing city.”

Traffic control personnel will be on site using single-lane alternating traffic methods, including intersection control at Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road. The gas main work will affect sections of the northbound lane, road shoulder and sidewalk.