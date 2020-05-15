The owner of Cabella Hair Design is ready to welcome customers

The owner of Cabella Hair Design in West Kelowna has spent the last two months learning and planning for the day he would be able to open his door and welcome customers again.

Like other hair stylists and barber shops across the province, Jimmy Nguyen was ordered to close his doors at the end of March as part of the province's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nguyen spent that time preparing for the day he could reopen.

"My staff and I continued our meetings every week on Facetime to make sure we are prepared," said Nguyen. "At the same time we took a Barbicide disinfectant course, so we are certified on that. We kept up on education on hair and salons online, at the same time preparing for how we come back efficiently and come back safely."

Nguyen, whose current plan is to reopen Tuesday, walked Castanet through his safety protocol plan.

Customers will be asked to sanitize their hands upon entering the salon, will have their temperature taken, then offered a pair of disposable gloves and mask. Nguyen, and his staff will be equipped with N95 masks and gloves.

For the first few weeks, Nguyen says he will be working by himself to ensure his plan runs smoothly. He will rotate his customers through different chairs, meaning consecutive clients will not sit in the same chair. Each chair will be cleaned after each use.

Nguyen says he stocked up on everything he'll need for safety, hand sanitizers, gloves, masks and capes.

"I have 1,000 disposable capes coming in today," he said.

After the Premier outlined the Phase 2 opening plan last week, Nguyen called clients to book their next appointment. He followed that up with an email outlining his safety plan.

"I do have a lot of older clients who want to know exactly how I'm doing it, and they want to know they are 100 per cent feeling safe," he said.

"In fact, a lot of my clients have contacted me after my email and have thanked me and have been very happy with how I am laying it out."

During his "soft opening," all of his scheduled clients will be over 50.

He has spread out appointments to ensure no one else is in the shop at the same time. Nguyen says he's excited to be going back to work, and is fully booked.