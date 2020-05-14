Partial Smith Creek Road closure extended until May 29

Photo: Google Maps

The City of West Kelowna has extended the closure of Upper Smith Creek Road through to May 29 for subdivision-related work.

The closure above Copper Ridge Drive will be in place from Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says the closure is being extended by two weeks because crews have encountered significant rock that will require additional drilling and blasting.

“While this closure will take two more weeks, it will also allow crews to pour concrete curbs and pave the road during this time, which would remove the need for a future one-week closure to complete that work this fall,” the municipality said.

Until May 29, crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles and local area residents only, meaning recreational users will be unable to use Upper Smith Creek Road to access Glen Canyon Regional Park and the Crown land recreational trails above Smith Creek during working hours.

Upper Smith Creek Road will still be open evenings and weekends, including remaining open Victoria Day, Monday May 18, to ensure recreationalists can enjoy the trails outside of construction hours.