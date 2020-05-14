156834
West Kelowna  

Rainbow sidewalk completed in the District of Peachland

Rainbow sidewalk complete

Peachland's Beach Avenue is looking much more colourful after the completion of a new rainbow sidewalk.

Mayor of Peachland Cindy Fortin had hopes of the city getting a rainbow sidewalk after seeing the Pride celebrations come and go last year.

After being approached by members of the LGBTQ community, Fortin says it was "suggested that we do a sidewalk instead of a crosswalk and hopefully that will discourage people from driving on it and doing burnouts."

She went on to explain "it's really important that we project that the community knows that it doesn't matter what your life choices are, that you're just as important. I really believe in inclusivity."

Fortin says the feedback online has been very positive since the completion of the project and she hopes to even see some rainbow benches in the future.

"It's terrible to live with hate and I can't imagine the bullying and the harassment that people from the LGBTQ community have to put up with through their entire lives, so if this makes even a little bit of difference and acceptance, then its well worth it to me."

