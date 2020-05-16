157871
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna woman spots unusual sight on back deck

Strange sight on deck

Rob Gibson

A West Kelowna resident spotted what she thought was a rare sight on her deck.

Kelly Fedyk tells Castanet she has lived in Tallus Ridge in West Kelowna for the past three years and has never seen anything quite like it before.

"I was waiting for the hummingbird to come around to the feeder on my back deck, but this thing materialized instead."

Fedyk managed to grab her cell phone and capture a short video of the creature which she then shared with Castanet.

"This isn’t actually a news tip but rather interesting and unusual. I happened to capture this drone/bird/insect (?) on video. It was on my deck in Tallus Ridge. I have no idea what it is but would love to know!"

We reached out to our resident bug expert, Matt Wright, with Orkin Canada, "it's a hummingbird moth probably, it is difficult to get a good look, but it flies like one as well."

Hummingbird moths are not that uncommon and can be found throughout North America, but spotting them in the wild can be a rare occurrence.

Wright says, "Very cool moth but not very common. They can be seen from May to July and are active during the day, not like most other moths. They are pollinators and feed on a lot of native flowers."

According to the Farmer's Almanac, "the hummingbird moth is the common name used for the genus Hemaris, which include: Hummingbird Hawk-Moth, Sphinx moth, Common Clearwing Hummingbird moth, Snowberry Clearwing Hummingbird moth, Five-Spotted Hawkmoth, and White-Lined Sphinx."

Hummingbird moths range in length from five to six centimetres long and are covered in gray hair that resembles feathers, with white, rust or brown markings or variations.

