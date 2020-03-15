155017
West Kelowna  

Fire on deck of house in West Kelowna Sunday afternoon

Deck on fire, smoke visible

- | Story: 279503

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on a deck after receiving a call just before 3:30 p.m.

Neighbours waited outside watching as fire crews put out the blaze.

By 4:00 p.m., smoke was still visible but the fire had been put out.

Soon after, the homeowner's daughter arrived, asking to be let through the caution tape barrier to her parents home.

It is unclear whether her parents or any other people were home at the time of the fire, or what the cause may have been. 

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 p.m.

Emergency crews are attending to a fire on a deck in West Kelowna Sunday afternoon. 

The fire is located at a two-storey house on Klein Road. 

There are four fire trucks, one ambulance and two RCMP cruisers at the scene. 

Smoke is visible from the outside. 

No word on injuries at the moment.  

