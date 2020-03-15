Fire on deck of house in West Kelowna Sunday afternoon

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on a deck after receiving a call just before 3:30 p.m.

Neighbours waited outside watching as fire crews put out the blaze.

By 4:00 p.m., smoke was still visible but the fire had been put out.

Soon after, the homeowner's daughter arrived, asking to be let through the caution tape barrier to her parents home.

It is unclear whether her parents or any other people were home at the time of the fire, or what the cause may have been.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

