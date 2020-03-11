155392
155652
West Kelowna  

Sonia Furstenau cancels interior leadership campaign tour

Green hopeful cancels tour

- | Story: 279187

One of two declared candidates for leadership of the provincial Green Party has changed her plans to swing through the Okanagan this week, amidst coronavirus fears.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau was scheduled to kick off her interior leadership campaign tour in Peachland on Thursday, attending an event at the Gasthaus from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. 

That won't be happening now, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“While I was greatly looking forward to visiting Peachland, Kelowna, Nelson, Ymir, Vernon and Kamloops over the course of the next week, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing and we have a responsibility as political leaders to exercise the best practices recommended by experts. Experts are increasingly calling for Canadians to take action to reduce and slow the transmission of COVID-19 through social distancing. The health and safety of British Columbians must be our first priority. 

“My campaign staff is cancelling all our events and will continue to follow the advice of the Party and of experts. We are revising our campaign plan to hold online events, and are organizing an online townhall to be announced as soon as possible.

“I extend my sincere apologies to the communities that I have been unable to visit, and my thanks to community organizers and my campaign team, who have been working hard to prepare for this trip. If the advice from the Party and experts changes prior to the conclusion of the leadership campaign, we will do everything in our power to reschedule events.” 

Before cancelling the events, Fustenau had said she was looking forward to her interior swing through the Okanagan and Kootenays.

“BC is just scratching the surface of our potential.

“In order to fully realize the dreams we have for our province, we need a change in political leadership. The BC Greens need to elect more MLAs so we can implement more of our good ideas.

"I’m running a grassroots campaign to build our organizing capacity, recruit outstanding candidates and develop an evidence-based platform that will appeal widely to British Columbians.”

Furstenau and Kim Darwin have both declared the candidacy. They are looking to replace interim leader Adam Olson.

Olson took over the reigns of the party after former leader Andrew Weaver stepped down.

The BC Green's will vote on a new leader from June 15 to 26.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

155059
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4101729
5717 Richfield Pl
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$599,000
more details
152934


155216
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

King
King Kelowna SPCA >




153933


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152775
154366