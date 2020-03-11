West Kelowna seeks funds to study emergency exit routes

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna is seeking provincial funds to identify emergency egress routes from some areas of the city restricted by only one way in and out.

The $25,000 grant would come from the province's Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

However, council questioned the need for funds to investigate emergency routes when an area such as Glenrosa already has an identified second access road.

"We need money to upgrade and maintain Jackpine Logging Road," said Coun. Doug Findlater. "That route needs to be maintained in the summer."

Coun. Rick deJong questioned what the city would learn from another study. He says the city recognizes the need for a second egress, but adds there are limited options.

Coun. Carol Zanon said residents in Glenrosa know how to get out.

She says the city needs to keep pressuring the province for maintenance of Jackpine Logging Road this summer, before another fire season slips away.

Chief administrator Paul Gipps says the money would be used to look at other areas, such as Casa Loma and Seclusion Bay, which also have just one road in and out.

"We are hoping we can use some of this to determine a foundation as to what the limits would be on the potential number of homes in any given area," said Gipps.

"We could use that to create a baseline to help us decide, and make recommendations to council where subdivisions should go and how many."