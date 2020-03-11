154741
154896
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna seeks funds to study emergency exit routes

Planning evacuation routes

- | Story: 279171

The City of West Kelowna is seeking provincial funds to identify emergency egress routes from some areas of the city restricted by only one way in and out.

The $25,000 grant would come from the province's Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

However, council questioned the need for funds to investigate emergency routes when an area such as Glenrosa already has an identified second access road.

"We need money to upgrade and maintain Jackpine Logging Road," said Coun. Doug Findlater. "That route needs to be maintained in the summer."

Coun. Rick deJong questioned what the city would learn from another study. He says the city recognizes the need for a second egress, but adds there are limited options.

Coun. Carol Zanon said residents in Glenrosa know how to get out.

She says the city needs to keep pressuring the province for maintenance of Jackpine Logging Road this summer, before another fire season slips away.

Chief administrator Paul Gipps says the money would be used to look at other areas, such as Casa Loma and Seclusion Bay, which also have just one road in and out.

"We are hoping we can use some of this to determine a foundation as to what the limits would be on the potential number of homes in any given area," said Gipps.

"We could use that to create a baseline to help us decide, and make recommendations to council where subdivisions should go and how many."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

154525
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4118563
1207 Pettman Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$634,900
more details
152415


152116
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

King
King Kelowna SPCA >




153479


Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot

Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take over the lead role in a planned G.I. Joe reboot. Paramount...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Biker and his little sidekick
Must Watch
How cute!
Shania Twain: ‘Ageing is a battle you can’t win’
Music
Shania Twain has given up trying to fight ageing as it was...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152700
154366