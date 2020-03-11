153252
West Kelowna  

Rates are going up for Rose Valley and Powers Creek water users

Water rates going up

Story: 279162

Some West Kelowna residents are going to pay more for water.

The new rates, approved by council Tuesday, will affect Rose Valley and Powers Creek water users.

Rose Valley users face a 13 per cent increase, while Powers Creek water users will be hit with a 5.52 per cent hike.

The increases represent the second phase in a four-year phase-in plan approved by council in 2017.

Additional revenues from the rate hikes will help fund construction of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, upgrades to the general water infrastructure, including PRV assessments and water main replacements.

Council also approved restructuring of the agricultural billing methodology to implement a quarterly flat rate and consumption-based model for all agricultural customers.

Coun. Rick deJong, while acknowledging there is just one taxpayer, said the increases are necessary.

"As we move towards our No. 1 priority of a new water treatment facility, it's important our rates are adjusted so we can afford things moving forward," said deJong.

"We have a system that we need to have upgraded, and that's going to cost money. We need to be prudent with these rates now, so we don't have to slam them even higher down the road.

"This is a difficult measure, a necessary measure, and a prudent one."

