Work starts on below-market rentals in West Kelowna

Photo: Traine Construction

Construction starts this month on a new 115-unit affordable rental development in West Kelowna.

Kelowna-based Traine Construction has partnered with the CMHC affordable housing program to break ground on the project at 3369 Old Okanagan Highway.

“Traine is responding to the genuine need for attractive new housing options that are attainable for individuals who have been pushed out of the new construction rental market,” the company said.

The development, dubbed “Skygreen,” will consist of studio, one bedroom, one bedroom plus a den and two bedroom configurations. A stand-alone community-amenity building with a lounge and kitchen for residents will also be included.

“Skygreen is thoughtfully designed to respect the surrounding natural area through improving the existing natural surroundings and retaining many of the original mature trees,” Traine said.

The first building is scheduled to be completed by December of 2020 with rents starting at 10 per cent below market value or about $850 a month.