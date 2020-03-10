Cops called on Tejwant Danjou 2 months before Okanagan killing

Photo: Wayne Moore

Less than two months before Tejwant Danjou beat his common-law wife to death in a West Kelowna hotel room, police were called to the couple's Surrey home for an alleged assault.

This incident came to light during the eighth day of Danjou's second-degree murder trial Tuesday, as part of a series of facts that Danjou has admitted as being true. Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018 after he was found hiding in a dumpster near West Kelowna's Best Western hotel. His common-law wife, Rama Guaravarapu, was found earlier inside a hotel room, badly beaten. She died soon after. Danjou has remained in custody ever since.

While Danjou has admitted to inflicting the injuries on Guaravarapu that led to her death, he denies that he intended to kill her. But a close friend of Guaravarapu said Danjou had threatened her in the past.

On the evening of May 25, 2018, an RCMP officer responded to the couple's Surrey home, after Guaravarapu alleged Danjou had assaulted her. While the police report detailing the incident was filed as evidence at trial Tuesday, it was not read out loud in court. No charges were laid as a result of the May 2018 incident.

The court also heard evidence from Guaravarapu's close friend, who testified that Guaravarapu had played her an audio recording of an incident with Danjou, where he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and repeatedly bashed her head into a wall. It's unknown when the incident occurred.

“Rama told her ... words to the effect that if he, Danjou, couldn't have her, he would kill her,” the Crown said Tuesday.

A coworker said Guaravarapu came to work with a bruised cheek about two months before her death, while another said she noticed bruising on Guaravarapu's chin about four to six weeks before her death. A few days later, Guaravarapu came to work with red marks on her neck, but she brushed it off as a rash.

Another close friend and coworker of Guaravarapu, George Kover, testified that Danjou would regularly drink too much, and Danjou was convinced Guaravarapu was having an affair.

After Guaravarapu told him about the police incident in May, Kover told her to end her relationship with Danjou.

On July 9, 2018, 13 days before her death, Guaravarapu and Kover were walking to a Wendy's near their work when Danjou arrived out of nowhere.

“Rama told Mr. Kover that Danjou was there to 'check up on her,'” the Crown said, adding that Kover once again told her she needed to leave him.

“Rama agreed and said that that’s what she was doing. Later she said she had spoken with Danjou and that Danjou had gone to counselling. Mr Kover said Danjou was a risk to her, but Rama told him she loved him and that she felt that he wasn’t a risk to her.”

The trial will continue through this week, with an expected break next week. Defence council Donna Turko said Danjou may take the stand in his own defence the following week. A voir dire, or trial within a trial, is expected to be held at some point, to determine the admissibility of statements Danjou made to police following his arrest. Defence is expected to argue the statements weren't voluntary, due to his state of mind at the time.

Tuesday morning, two nurses who dealt with Danjou at Kelowna General Hospital testified about their interaction with him on the night he was brought in.

Jennifer Yamaoka said Danjou was emotionless and expressionless when she assessed Danjou, but she did not feel he was suffering from any psychiatric condition.