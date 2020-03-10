155433
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna will unveil its latest fire engine tonight

New fire truck ready to roll

West Kelowna Fire Rescue will roll out its latest fire engine at a special ceremony Tuesday night.

The ceremony will take place at fire hall 34 on Gates Road in Glenrosa.

The traditional ceremony entails crews washing the new truck, after which current, and former firefighters will push the engine into the hall.

The "pushing-in" ceremony dates back hundreds of years when fire fighting vehicles were drawn by horses.

Firefighters would have to unhitch the horses, and push the carriages back into the fire hall.

A second, private pushing-in ceremony will be held later in the evening for a second new engine at the Rose Valley hall.

