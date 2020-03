Photo: Randy Millis

A recreational vehicle went up in flames early this morning in West Kelowna.

Fire gutted the trailer at 3325 Old Okanagan Highway near Village Green Way.

It's not yet known what caused the blaze, but the trailer is a total loss.

It does not appear there were any occupants inside the trailer, and the flames did not spread to any surrounding vehicles or structures.

Firefighters had the flames doused by about 5:30 a.m.