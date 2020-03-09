$9.2M in upgrades to Glenrosa Road should slow speeders

Photo: City of West Kelowna Improvements coming to the intersection of Glenrosa Road and McIver Road in West Kelowna

Construction will begin this spring on a $9.2 million project to improve safety and slow down speeders on West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Road.

According to a report going before council this week, the new design will have “more urban feel” with better lighting, bike lanes, sidewalks and improved curbing and road markings.

“These improvements will impact driver habits by providing a narrower feel that will help lower speeds through the corridor,” design and inspection technologist Steven Gubbels said.

The project will also include the realignment of McIver Road to eliminate the offset T-intersection in a bid to improve sight distances and reduce turning conflicts at the corner.

Gubbels explained the problem of speeding is compounded by several stretches of roadway having an 8.5 per cent slope.

A roundabout was considered for the project, but was ultimately not pursued because of cost constraints. The city, however, has purchased the property at 3012 Glenrosa Road to make way for a roundabout “should one be warranted in the future.”

Construction for the road upgrades is expected to begin by May and run through to October. Some roads in the area will be closed to local traffic only while the work is completed.