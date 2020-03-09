154741
154209
West Kelowna  

$9.2M in upgrades to Glenrosa Road should slow speeders

Upgrades to slow speeders

- | Story: 278997

Construction will begin this spring on a $9.2 million project to improve safety and slow down speeders on West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Road.

According to a report going before council this week, the new design will have “more urban feel” with better lighting, bike lanes, sidewalks and improved curbing and road markings.

“These improvements will impact driver habits by providing a narrower feel that will help lower speeds through the corridor,” design and inspection technologist Steven Gubbels said.

The project will also include the realignment of McIver Road to eliminate the offset T-intersection in a bid to improve sight distances and reduce turning conflicts at the corner. 

Gubbels explained the problem of speeding is compounded by several stretches of roadway having an 8.5 per cent slope. 

A roundabout was considered for the project, but was ultimately not pursued because of cost constraints. The city, however, has purchased the property at 3012 Glenrosa Road to make way for a roundabout “should one be warranted in the future.”

Construction for the road upgrades is expected to begin by May and run through to October. Some roads in the area will be closed to local traffic only while the work is completed.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

155251
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


155616


Real Estate
4104870
# 139 1102 Cameron Ave
2 bedrooms 4 baths
$669,900
more details
153167


150922
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >




152452


Billie Jean but every instrument is a spring door stopper

Must Watch
Amazing!
Marnie the Dog dead at 18
Showbiz
Internet-famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog has died, aged 18. The...
Taylor Swift is Google’s most-searched for woman in music in 2020
Music
Taylor Swift has been revealed as Google's most-searched for...
Monday Eats!- March 9, 2020
Galleries
Scrumptious food!
Monday Eats!- March 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152956
154362