Man opened door for hotel employee during spouse's killing

Photo: Wayne Moore

It was Sunday shift like any other for Faith Côté when she responded to a noise complaint on the second floor of the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna at about 7 p.m. on July 22, 2018. When a man opened the door of the hotel room, a woman lay on the ground, her face swollen and bleeding.

“Help me,” the woman pleaded.

Côté's testimony came on the sixth day of Tejwant Danjou's second-degree murder trial in Kelowna court Friday. Danjou had admitted to killing his common law spouse, Rama Guaravarapu, while the Surrey couple were vacationing in the Okanagan, but he denies that he intended to kill her.

The hotel's front desk received a noise complaint just before 7 p.m. from the room below, prompting Côté to walk by the room in question to see what was going on.

She testified that from the hallway, she heard some type of movement inside the room, “like somebody's pushing somebody.” She heard no voices though.

She returned back to the front desk to report what she had heard, and then returned upstairs and knocked on the door.

“Guest services,” Côté said loudly.

“We don't need services,” a man said from inside.

“Guest services, we need to talk to you,” she repeated.

The door opened slightly but caught on the security latch. The man inside, Danjou, closed the door, removed the latch, and opened the door wide.

Guaravarapu lay slumped on the floor, her head leaning against the wall. Danjou made no attempt to hide the bloody scene from Côté.

“I only noticed how swollen her face was and her eyes. You knew something bad had happened,” Côté said, adding a broken wine bottle lay beside her and the carpet was stained red.

“I was not sure if it was blood or wine.”

Guaravarapu asked Côté for help, but Danjou calmly said: “We don't need any help.”

“It was like 'Oh my god, what's going on here.' It was terrifying. It was my life as well. If I say something wrong am I going to ...,” Côté testified, trailing off.

“I felt very uncomfortable at the time, I didn't know how to respond at all. The best thing I could actually come up with was saying 'OK.'”

Côté went back to the front desk and called police. Three officers arrived within minutes.

When she returned to the room with police, Danjou was gone. Guaravarapu was in the same place, but her head had slid down the wall and she was lying on her back unconscious. Côté said she could hear gurgling sounds coming from the woman.

Guaravarapu was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m., five minutes before Danjou was found hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Earlier that day, the couple had been tasting wine at Mission Hill Winery. Don Drissell, security manager at the winery testified he approached the couple while they were drinking wine at a table outside, just after 3:30 p.m., and casually chatted with them for about 40 seconds.

“He didn't engage me in any conversation, in fact he looked away when I looked at him,” Drissell testified. “I found it a little surprising that he was not friendly at all.”

The Crown has previously said Danjou and Guaravarapu had gotten in a fight at the winery and went back to the hotel separately. Danjou then booked a separate hotel room at the Best Western, adjacent to the couple's first room. Danjou had been jealous over his spouse's perceived infidelity.

The trial will continue next week.