Fire crews have rescued a boy from inside a manhole

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue successfully rescued a 10-year-old boy trapped inside a manhole.

The boy had apparently gone into the hole to retrieve a ball, and fell in deeper, becoming wedged below the surface.

Crews from the Lakeview Heights hall responded, along with firefighters who were training during their off time.

It's believed the boy sustained only minor injuries as a result.

The public is asked to remind their children of the dangers of areas such as man holes and other confined spaces. These should not be entered under any circumstances and they can be deadly environments.

WKFR is grateful for the assistance from Westbank First Nation Law Enforcement Officers who were the first on the scene and took the actions to quickly alert other first responders and to prevent anyone else from entering the man hole, until fully equipped firefighters could safely make the rescue.

WKFR also thanks public works crews from Westbank First Nation as well as the City of West Kelowna who were mustering alongside specialized equipment to support the incident should further assistance have been required.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The young boy has been successfully rescued from inside a manhole.

He appeared to be in good condition.

Paramedics were seen taking him on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

ORIGINAL: 3:45 p.m.

A rescue operation is underway on Westbank First Nation land.

Apparently, a young boy is stuck inside a manhole near the WFN youth centre.

Several fire trucks are on scene,

Witnesses say the fire department is calling in special gear to help with the rescue.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.

More information when it becomes available.