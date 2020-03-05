'Badly beaten' victim suffered 52 separate areas of injury

Photo: Wayne Moore Rama Guaravarapu was found badly beaten inside the West Kelowna Best Western in July 2018.

An autopsy of Rama Guaravarapu found 52 “separate areas of injury” on her body, after she died from the injuries inflicted by her common-law spouse.

Tejwant Danjou was arrested on the evening of July 22, 2018 after he was found hiding in a dumpster near the West Kelowna Best Western hotel on Carrington Road. Guaravarapu, Danjou's common-law spouse, had been found by police in her hotel room earlier that night, badly beaten. She was pronounced dead five minutes prior to Danjou's arrest.

Danjou has admitted to inflicting the injuries against his spouse, but denies he intended to kill her.

On Thursday, during the fifth day of Tejwant Danjou's second-degree murder trial, pathologist Dr. Jason Doyle, testified Guaravarapu was killed by blunt force trauma to the head as a result of multiple blows.

Due to the amount of lacerations in multiple locations on her head, Doyle said he couldn't be certain how many times Guaravarapu was struck to the head, only saying there was “many” blows. He defined a laceration as a cut that was caused by blunt force trauma, rather than from a sharp object like a knife.

Two of the more significant injuries Doyle identified were an 11 cm by 6.5 cm laceration and an 4 cm by 1 cm laceration on the back of Guaravarapu's head.

“The lacerations are so multiple and long and extensive,” he said. “Almost certainly (caused by) two (blows) and very likely many more than two to create such a long and branching laceration.”

Questioned by Crown prosecutor Simone McCallum, Doyle said the injuries to Guaravarapu's head could have been caused by a 750 ml wine bottle. When Guaravarapu was found, a broken wine bottle lay on the hotel room floor beside her. The couple had been wine tasting at Mission Hill Winery earlier in the afternoon.

Guaravarapu also suffered a significant injury to the left side of her neck, that missed her jugular vein by five mm. The curve of the cut matched that of the curved edge of the broken bottle of wine.

“The fact that the edge of injury 13 is curved and has the same curve as the edge of the bottle, suggests that it may have been a direct stabbing motion,” Doyle said.

Guaravarapu was also found with two black eyes, multiple cuts to her face and hands, and broken fingers.

Sgt. Justin Abels, one of the first RCMP officers to enter the hotel room where Guaravarapu died, described earlier this week that she appeared “badly beaten.”

“There was blood spatter on the wall, the bed and also on the cupboard across from where the victim was laying,” he testified. “It appeared there was blood spatter on the microwave, the fridge.”

The trial will continue through to next week.