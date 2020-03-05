Quails' Gate Winery one of Canada's best managed companies

Photo: Instagram

West Kelowna's Quails' Gate Winery has been named a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program.

The Best Managed designation is the mark of excellence for companies owned and managed in Canada with revenues exceeding $25 million.

Quails' Gate has won the award for four years in a row, and has now been granted Gold Standard status with the 2020 win.

Quails' Gate chief executive and proprietor Tony Stewart says the award is a credit to the quality of the winery's employees.

“At Quails’ Gate, we truly believe our employees are part of the family: we are definitely a people-first culture.

“The Stewarts have been Okanagan pioneers for over 100 years – that spirit of innovation and looking to the future is deeply instilled at Quails’ Gate, whether we’re investing in the skills and growth of our employees or adopting new technologies for reducing our environmental impact."

Applicants are judged by an independent panel, based on a select set of criteria including demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition.