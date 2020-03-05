154741
154251
West Kelowna  

Quails' Gate Winery one of Canada's best managed companies

Quails' wins national award

- | Story: 278747

West Kelowna's Quails' Gate Winery has been named a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program.

The Best Managed designation is the mark of excellence for companies owned and managed in Canada with revenues exceeding $25 million.

Quails' Gate has won the award for four years in a row, and has now been granted Gold Standard status with the 2020 win. 

Quails' Gate chief executive and proprietor Tony Stewart says the award is a credit to the quality of the winery's employees.

“At Quails’ Gate, we truly believe our employees are part of the family: we are definitely a people-first culture.

“The Stewarts have been Okanagan pioneers for over 100 years – that spirit of innovation and looking to the future is deeply instilled at Quails’ Gate, whether we’re investing in the skills and growth of our employees or adopting new technologies for reducing our environmental impact."

Applicants are judged by an independent panel, based on a select set of criteria including demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

154089
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


151852


Real Estate
4103689
1238 Creighton Valley Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$20,000
more details
154737


154571
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hailey
Hailey Kelowna SPCA >




154868


Justin Bieber: ‘Kanye West is the most innovative artist performing today’

Music
Justin Bieber named Kanye West as the artist he's most impressed by currently. The Yummy hitmaker was full of praise for the...
This puppy chillin’ on a pregnancy pillow is living her best life
Must Watch
Hazel Raye in Crystal, Montana knows how to chill out better than...
Nicole Scherzinger fails to hide her annoyance during bizarre TV interview
Showbiz
Nicole Scherzinger failed to hide her annoyance as she was faced...
Best of Seven- March 5, 2020
Galleries
Vote for your favourite now!
Seagull decides to hitch hike
Must Watch
Seagull doesn’t want to fly anymore.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152593
154251