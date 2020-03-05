155017
RCMP arrest driver of stolen vehicle at drive-thru

Coffee craving leads to bust

A late-night coffee craving led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man in West Kelowna March 1, 2020.

A West Kelowna RCMP officer was waiting in line at the drive-through of a coffee shop just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. While she was waiting she spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Edmonton on February 28, 2020.

The vehicle was surrounded by officers and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

39-year-old Peter Hancock is facing charges of prohibited driving and possession of stolen property.

During the arrest, it was determined that the man had two outstanding warrants from Merritt for driving while prohibited, and was currently a prohibited driver.

He currently remains in custody.

 

