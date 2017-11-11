No MLA, where do you go?

Photo: Wayne Moore Ben Stewart

The window for an early byelection in Kelowna West appears to have come and gone.

And that, says Liberal candidate Ben Stewart, is frustrating.

With winter weather upon us, Stewart says it is unlikely the NDP will decide now to call the byelection.

"I guess it's frustrating from the standpoint that, if there was any time to pick a better time of year to call a byelection it has come and past," said Stewart.

The latest the NDP can call a byelection for the riding is Feb. 3. An election, if called then, would be held March 1.

Kelowna West was left without an MLA when Christy Clark announced she was stepping down immediately as both MLA for the riding and leader of the party.

Stewart was nominated to carry the Liberal banner earlier this fall. Both the NDP and Green Party, also ran candidates, however, neither has yet to nominate a candidate for the byelection.

While residents of the riding wait for a byelection call, residents are without a local office for help in resolving issues.

The constituency office was closed Sept. 30.

"There is a note on the door to call Service BC, and a toll-free number. That gets them into the government directory of ministries," said Stewart.

"But, trying to navigate through government and get an answer sometimes is not as easy as you think. If you have a challenge of any sort, getting those services are not very easy."

He said there are few resources in West Kelowna for government services, a deficiency for a community with a population of close to 40,000.

Stewart added both Kelowna and West Kelowna are also without a go-to person for provincial issues they face.

However, he says, anybody having trouble reaching a specific government agency can stop by his campaign office.

"We are looking to helping people out, that's what the job of the MLA is, so In the absence of having a byelection, I'm here."

The office is located at 101-3711 Old Okanagan Highway. Phone 778-754-7800.