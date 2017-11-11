46225
48288

West Kelowna  

No MLA, where do you go?

- | Story: 211294

The window for an early byelection in Kelowna West appears to have come and gone.

And that, says Liberal candidate Ben Stewart, is frustrating.

With winter weather upon us, Stewart says it is unlikely the NDP will decide now to call the byelection.

"I guess it's frustrating from the standpoint that, if there was any time to pick a better time of year to call a byelection it has come and past," said Stewart.

The latest the NDP can call a byelection for the riding is Feb. 3. An election, if called then, would be held March 1.

Kelowna West was left without an MLA when Christy Clark announced she was stepping down immediately as both MLA for the riding and leader of the party.

Stewart was nominated to carry the Liberal banner earlier this fall. Both the NDP and Green Party, also ran candidates, however, neither has yet to nominate a candidate for the byelection.

While residents of the riding wait for a byelection call, residents are without a local office for help in resolving issues.

The constituency office was closed Sept. 30.

"There is a note on the door to call Service BC, and a toll-free number. That gets them into the government directory of ministries," said Stewart.

"But, trying to navigate through government and get an answer sometimes is not as easy as you think. If you have a challenge of any sort, getting those services are not very easy."

He said there are few resources in West Kelowna for government services, a deficiency for a community with a population of close to 40,000.

Stewart added both Kelowna and West Kelowna are also without a go-to person for provincial issues they face.

However, he says, anybody having trouble reaching a specific government agency can stop by his campaign office.

"We are looking to helping people out, that's what the job of the MLA is, so In the absence of having a byelection, I'm here."

The office is located at 101-3711 Old Okanagan Highway. Phone 778-754-7800.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

48021
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
47812


45192
Real Estate
3053832
3379 White Lake Road
3 acres bedrooms Brian A. Morris - Retired Realtor baths
$1,179,889
more details
46822


47582


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Trixie
Trixie Kelowna SPCA >




46641


Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017

Galleries
These wedding photobombs are so good, the bride and groom couldn’t possibly be upset about them!
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Most wedding days go by so fast for the bride and groom. Luckily...
The cop who loves being filmed
Must Watch
What’s the fine for being entertained?
Five women accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Showbiz
Comedian Louis C.K. has become the latest celebrity accused of...
What’s it like to be a dog?
Must Watch
Do dogs really only see in black and white? How does your dog see...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
48063