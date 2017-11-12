Library rebranding itself

Photo: Contributed Damage to Peachland library May 24.

It'll be more than just a grand reopening, it'll be a rebranding.

That's what the Okanagan Regional Library has planned when it reopens the Peachland library later this month.

The library has been closed since late May when a vehicle crashed through the building, causing significant damage.

The library board took the opportunity to do more than just remodel.

"It was time for the ORL brand to evolve to represent better what libraries are, and how they benefit the community," said Michal Utko, marketing and communications manager.

“All ORL branches have personalities that reflect the communities they serve. We invested a lot of time and effort into gathering and implementing gathered feedback from our staff and communities about what the library means to them".

Those changes, reflecting the ORL's tagline, "Connecting Curious Minds," will be on display at the Peachland branch Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Along with the changes inside, Utko says people will start seeing the new brand on trucks, vans, buildings, print material along with their website and social media platforms.