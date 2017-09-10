43882
45820

West Kelowna  

Finlay Cr evac orders lifted

- | Story: 206236

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

A total of 116 firefighters from B.C., Ontario and Quebec continued to work on the lines of the Finlay Creek wildfire on Sunday.

However, the fight from the air was down to one helicopter, according to Heather Rice of the BC Wildfire Service. As well, only 13 pieces of equipment were being used.

Rice said the size of the fire stood at 2,228 hectares due to some hand ignition being used to contain the blaze.

UPDATE: 10:26 a.m.

Residents to the south of the Finlay Creek wildfire between Peachland and Summerland can go home.

A mandatory evacuation order for 55 properties in the Meadow Valley area west of Summerland was lifted Sunday morning. As well, an evacuation order on two properties within the District of Summerland was also lifted.

"All residents removed from their homes can now go back," said Cameron Baughen of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. "As the fire is contained but still burning, the Meadow Valley area remains in advisory evacuation alert. Residents in this area should remain prepared to evacuate if conditions change drastically."

Darke Lake Provincial Park will remain closed. As well the province will be maintaining restrictions to limit access to crown land in the backcountry area between Peachland and Summerland.

"This is still an active fire and could be for the next several months, it is just well contained," said Baughen who praised firefighting efforts.

Non-residents are advised to stay out of the area as firefighters will be active for potentially several months. 

All other advisory evacuation alerts in the Faulder area have been lifted. 

For more information on evacuation alerts please visit www.rdos.bc.ca or contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre during business hours at 250-490-4225. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:08 a.m.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted by the District of Summerland where the Finlay Creek wildfire has been burning.

A release from the district on Sunday stated the evacuation order had been removed for:

  • 35888 Garnet Valley Road
  • 951 Meadow Valley Road

Both properties remain under evacuation alert until further notice.

On Saturday night, the BC Wildfire Service said the Finlay Creek wildfire was 50 per cent contained, with crews establishing fire guards.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

45474
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3186771
2319 Pine Vista Place
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$559,000
more details
42239


44262


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Kelowna SPCA >




39330


This guy made a beer dispensing chair!

Must Watch
Want.
Angelina Jolie’s children want her to return to action roles
Showbiz
Angelina Jolie's children want her to return to the silver...
Vet signs that will make you LOL!
Galleries
If pets could read they probably wouldn’t be afraid of...
Vet signs that will make you LOL!
Galleries
Some vets are absolutely genius!
A cat climbing a rock wall
Must Watch
Next time they should use a laser pointer to do a speed run!


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45489