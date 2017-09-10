Finlay Cr evac orders lifted

Photo: RDOS Evacuation orders for all properties south of the Finlay Creek wildfire have been lifted.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

A total of 116 firefighters from B.C., Ontario and Quebec continued to work on the lines of the Finlay Creek wildfire on Sunday.

However, the fight from the air was down to one helicopter, according to Heather Rice of the BC Wildfire Service. As well, only 13 pieces of equipment were being used.

Rice said the size of the fire stood at 2,228 hectares due to some hand ignition being used to contain the blaze.

UPDATE: 10:26 a.m.

Residents to the south of the Finlay Creek wildfire between Peachland and Summerland can go home.

A mandatory evacuation order for 55 properties in the Meadow Valley area west of Summerland was lifted Sunday morning. As well, an evacuation order on two properties within the District of Summerland was also lifted.

"All residents removed from their homes can now go back," said Cameron Baughen of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. "As the fire is contained but still burning, the Meadow Valley area remains in advisory evacuation alert. Residents in this area should remain prepared to evacuate if conditions change drastically."

Darke Lake Provincial Park will remain closed. As well the province will be maintaining restrictions to limit access to crown land in the backcountry area between Peachland and Summerland.

"This is still an active fire and could be for the next several months, it is just well contained," said Baughen who praised firefighting efforts.

Non-residents are advised to stay out of the area as firefighters will be active for potentially several months.

All other advisory evacuation alerts in the Faulder area have been lifted.

For more information on evacuation alerts please visit www.rdos.bc.ca or contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre during business hours at 250-490-4225.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:08 a.m.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted by the District of Summerland where the Finlay Creek wildfire has been burning.

A release from the district on Sunday stated the evacuation order had been removed for:

35888 Garnet Valley Road

951 Meadow Valley Road

Both properties remain under evacuation alert until further notice.

On Saturday night, the BC Wildfire Service said the Finlay Creek wildfire was 50 per cent contained, with crews establishing fire guards.