West Kelowna  

Fire 50% contained

The BC Wildfire Service said on Saturday night the Finlay Creek wildfire is 50% contained, as crews have had success establishing fireguards.

The fire is estimated to be 2,200 hectares in size, compared to 2,000 hectares on Friday morning.

Heather Rice, BWFS information officer, said the size increase represents more accurate mapping as well as controlled burning.

There were 116 firefighters and 10 helicopters fighting the blaze on Saturday. Those resources, as well as pieces of heavy equipment being used, are expected to be reduced on Sunday.

Rice added that Saturday night is expected to be the final night of overnight operations.

There are no official reports of structures impacted by the blaze.

