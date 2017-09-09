45486

West Kelowna  

Left-turner causes crash

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

A man involved in the crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Friday night said no left turner hit any cars, but alleged that a left turner did cause the accident.

He said that a left turner stopped dead in the middle of the road, forcing him to hit the brakes which resulted in him being rear-ended.

The two-car crash occurred at Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sept. 8.

- with files from Colton Davies

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Roads were rain-slicked when two cars collided in West Kelowna Friday night.

The vehicles collided at Highway 97 and Elk Road about 10:55 p.m. when a left turner struck a PT Cruiser.

The road was wet, but it had stopped raining at the time.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

Injuries in the crash were minor, and one person was treated in an ambulance.

One southbound lane of the highway was closed for a short time.

