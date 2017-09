Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Roads were rain-slicked when two cars collided in West Kelowna Friday night.

The vehicles collided at Highway 97 and Elk Road about 10:55 p.m. when a left turner struck a PT Cruiser.

The road was wet, but it had stopped raining at the time.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

Injuries in the crash were minor, and one person was treated in an ambulance.

One southbound lane of the highway was closed for a short time.