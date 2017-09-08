Who killed Adam Fettes?

Photo: RCMP Adam Fettes was killed in West Kelowna home on Sept. 10, 2006 at 10 p.m.

RCMP are still looking for whoever murdered Adam Fettes.

The body of the 33 year old, who also went by the name Mikel Jones, was found in his basement suite at a house on Stuart Road.

“His death was quickly deemed a homicide and the investigation remains active and ongoing,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

RCMP are looking for potential witnesses who may have information to assist investigators. Fettes was a well-known fixture in the Vancouver Downtown East side area and in the Okanagan, and was involved in the local drug trade at the time of his death.

“Regardless of his activities, his death is criminal in nature and as such, the RCMP will continue to investigate his death until those who are responsible are brought to justice,” said Moskaluk. “With the passage of time, our hope is that someone who was not willing or able to talk to police 11 years ago, may now be in a better position to offer information. Regardless of past decisions, investigators are confident that someone has crucial information regarding Adam's death. Please help provide Adam's family with a degree of solace and contact police.”

Police are specifically seeking information from anyone who observed the movement of Fettes' vehicle, a black 2006 Ford 500, four-door sedan, BC license plate 959-GRC, on the day of his death.

The vehicle is believed to have been taken from his residence sometime on Sunday Sept. 10, 2006. The car was found later that day, in the lower parking lot of Bertram Creek Park off Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

In an effort to get much-needed answers, Fettes' mother, Laura MacDonald, has doubled the amount of a private reward for new information leading to the arrest and conviction of individual/s responsible for his murder.

Moskaluk said Fettes' family is solely responsible for the administration of this private reward.

More information on Fettes and the reward can be found on a Facebook page set up by the family.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for info leading to the arrest of the person/s responsible for this crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Section tip line at 1-877-987-8477. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by text CRIMES (274637) ktown.