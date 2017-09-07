44110

West Kelowna  

Truck catches fire

A quick response from passing motorists prevented a vehicle fire in West Kelowna from spreading to the shoulder and nearby businesses Thursday afternoon.

A pickup began smoking on the side of Stevens Road near Ross Road about 3:30 p.m.

The driver, along with others driving by, used multiple fire extinguishers to get the engine fire under control and prevent it from spreading.

West Kelowna fire crews attended and ensured the fire was fully out before the truck was removed from the scene.

The fire forced the closure of Stevens Road.

The driver of the truck inhaled some smoke while he fought the fire, but was not otherwise injured.  

