Lakeview water advisory

A water quality advisory has been issued for users of the Lakeview water system in West Kelowna.

The advisory has been put in place due to increased turbidity in the Rose Valley reservoir and Lakeview water supply system.

The city and Interior Health recommend children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems use water brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute, or use a safe, alternative supply.

The city is making free bulk water available at a filling station at the corner of Asquith and Shannon Lake roads during the duration of the advisory. Bring your own containers.

The advisory affects about 4,000 connections and 11,000 people, including schools, daycares, care homes and restaurants in Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley, Boucherie Centre, Shannon Woods, Tallus Ridge, Shannon Lake and the West Kelowna Business Park.

The city is currently in the process of designing an advanced, $49.4-million treatment plant for the Lakeview system. Construction is expected to start in the spring.

The government of Canada and the province of British Columbia are contributing 83 per cent of the funding, or $41 million via the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.