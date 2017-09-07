45162

West Kelowna  

Some growth, containment

Fire crews are beginning to tighten the grip around the Finlay Creek Wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland.

Fire information officer Heather Rice says crews have been able to achieve 15 per cent containment on the southern reaches of the fire.

However, Rice adds the fire has grown a bit in size to 1,300 hectares.

She says the additional size resulted from a slow growth over the past few days in the Mount Acland area on the southwest flank of the fire.

The growth was within the guards placed around the fire.

"The winds are calm, but it's very smoky down here, so we won't be getting our helicopters up this morning," said Rice.

Helicopters were grounded for the morning Wednesday as well, but were able to get in the air during a break in the smoke later in the day.

BC Wildfire Service officials are hoping the smoke can lift later in the day to allow crews to conduct aerial burnoffs around the the fire.

Sixty-six firefighting personnel are on the ground today, supported by 11 helicopters and 30 pieces of heavy machinery.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Cause of the fire, which started Saturday, remains under investigation.

