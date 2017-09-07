45162

West Kelowna  

Power out in two areas

- | Story: 205993

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.

A second power outage is affecting more than 1,650 customers in Lake Country.

That outage is affecting customers south and east of Highway 97.

A blown transformer appears to be the cause of that outage.

No word on when that power will be restored.

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

Some residents in the Casa Loma neighbourhood of West Kelowna are without power this morning.

Power went out to about 113 customers in the area at about 7:50 this morning.

The area affected is south of Highway 97 and east of Thacker Drive.

BC Hydro is looking into the outage.

The cause is currently under investigation.

It's not known when the power will be restored.

