Managing weather extremes

Photo: Jane Eamon Kelowna dealt with extensive flooding this spring.

During a 2017 that has involved extensive flooding and unprecedented wildfires, weather extremes are at the forefront of Okanagan residents' minds.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board's annual meeting this Friday will focus on how to deal with a future where these extreme events occur more frequently.

Keynote speaker Maximilian Kniewasser, director of the Pembina Institute’s B.C. climate policy program, will give an address titled The State of Climate Action and Clean Growth Opportunities for B.C.

Additionally, Shaun Reimer with the the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will give a review of the province's response to this year's floods.

Anna Warwick Sears, executive director for the water board, will present the group's annual report as well.

The AGM takes place at the Westbank Lions Community Centre in West Kelowna from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Admission is open to the public and free, although seating is limited.