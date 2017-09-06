West Kelowna  

Firehall sale on the table

- | Story: 205921

The City of West Kelowna is contemplating an offer to sell its Lakeview Heights firehall to a private developer.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Mayor Doug Findlater revealed the proposal, which came out of an in-camera meeting earlier in the summer.

Findlater says city staff have been authorized to enter into an agreement with TC Development Group, owners of the property adjacent to the current firehall on Olalla Road, which would include the hall in a proposed comprehensive development zone.

The company has expressed interest in the firehall property for a proposed multi-residential development.

Findlater added the agreement does not mean the city will sell the land, but will allow the comprehensive development zone application to move forward while the city considers its options for the property.

West Kelowna's facilities master plan calls for the future decommissioning of the firehall, with a new, larger hall to be constructed either at another location or through a partnership with properties surrounding the current site.

A report on the best way for the city to proceed will be presented to council at a future date.

