Black bear at the door

Contributed Rajmeet Pabla

A black bear paid a visit to a West Kelowna home on Ironridge Place, just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Rajmeet Pabla submitted surveillance footage of the animal surveying her property, and said it was the second time in a week that the bear had paid a visit.

"It bent our fence and was trying to climb over," Pabla said. "Our two Alaskan malamutes who are always in our fenced yard escaped (Saturday) morning for two hours because the bear wrecked our fence."

She added that her neighbours three doors down were having a bachelorette party when the bear was cruising through his property.

"We are close to the forest line so it's expected around this time of year but it's super scary too."

Many bears are currently in stage four of their yearly activity and hibernation stages, which is hyperphagia. In this stage, bears eat and drink excessively to fatten for hibernation.

"We want to warn our neighbours to be safe and to keep their garbages out of reach," Pabla stated.