West Kelowna  

More resources for fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service continues to add resources in efforts to bring down the Finlay Creek wildfire.

The blaze remains out of control as it burns southwest of Peachland.

Fire information officer Heather Rice says 47 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 23 pieces of heavy machinery are scheduled to work the fire today.

Rice says the fire remains active, however, it has not shown any growth over the past 24 hours. It remains at about 1,000 hectares in size.

Cooler overnight temperatures and light winds have helped as crews work on building guards around the fire.

Rice adds smoke currently in the area has both positive and negative ramifications for crews.

The smoke helps keep temperatures down, aiding ground crews, but at the same time, keeps helicopters on the ground until skies clear.

An area restriction is also being put in place around the fire region to discourage people from trying to get a closer look.

