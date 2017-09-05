44511

West Kelowna  

Fire active, size lessened

- | Story: 205810

The Finlay Creek wildfire, burning between Summerland and Peachland continues to show aggressive fire activity.

The BC Wildfire Service says while the Finlay Creek wildfire has shown no significant growth, it remains quite active.

"The winds yesterday caused some challenges on the southern flanks, and will probably continue to do so today," said Heather Rice. "It's still very hot, very dry, and anytime the winds pick up, it's going to see increased fire activity."

Rice says the fire is still moving toward the south, but there is still activity in northern areas as well.

The fire has also been more accurately mapped at about 1,000 hectares in size.

"We got some actual aerial views yesterday, so we could more accurately map it from the air.

About 35 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service will be working the fire today, along with seven helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

There is no containment and the cause is still under investigation.

She asked boaters to remain outside the area where helicopters are bucketing on Okanagan Lake, and asked people to stay out of the backcountry, if possible.

All evacuation orders and alerts issued as a result of the fire remain in effect.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

44692
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3173462
388 Gibson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,195,000
more details
44598


43145


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hank
Hank Kelowna SPCA >




45244


Tuesday Meme Dump – September 5, 2017

Galleries
The long weekend is over, but Tuesday Meme’s are here to jump start your week!
Tuesday Meme Dump – September 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
No need to throw a fit at this gallery…
The world’s rarest pasta is made entirely by hand
Must Watch
For more than 300 years, the worlds rarest pasta recipe and...
Daily Dose – September 5, 2017
Daily Dose
Private Daily Dose. Do not view.
Daily Dose – September 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Not a bad decision was made in this gallery


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45653