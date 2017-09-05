Fire active, size lessened

The Finlay Creek wildfire, burning between Summerland and Peachland continues to show aggressive fire activity.

Photo: Kelvin Park

The BC Wildfire Service says while the Finlay Creek wildfire has shown no significant growth, it remains quite active.

"The winds yesterday caused some challenges on the southern flanks, and will probably continue to do so today," said Heather Rice. "It's still very hot, very dry, and anytime the winds pick up, it's going to see increased fire activity."

Rice says the fire is still moving toward the south, but there is still activity in northern areas as well.

The fire has also been more accurately mapped at about 1,000 hectares in size.

"We got some actual aerial views yesterday, so we could more accurately map it from the air.

About 35 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service will be working the fire today, along with seven helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

There is no containment and the cause is still under investigation.

She asked boaters to remain outside the area where helicopters are bucketing on Okanagan Lake, and asked people to stay out of the backcountry, if possible.

All evacuation orders and alerts issued as a result of the fire remain in effect.