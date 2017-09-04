Finlay Creek 1,500 hectares

44110
The Finlay Creek wildfire near Peachland is estimated to have grown to 1,500 hectares in size.

"There has been no substantial growth of the fire. Overnight we had crews battling the blaze," said Heather Rice of the BC Wildfire Service. "The night crew built some guards south of Garnet, towards Fish Lake Road."

Additional resources are on the way. 

"There will be helicopters and skimmers assisting in the efforts today. The smoke has made it quite difficult for crews to get to an exact estimate of the fire size. The biggest increase to the fire was on Saturday night."

A total of 55 properties south of the Finlay Creek fire remain on evacuation order. For information about all properties affected south of Peachland, visit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen website .

A detailed map is available showing affected properties in the Central Okanagan at www.cordemergency.ca.

The next update from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is expected tomorrow, unless the situation changes.

