Alanna Kelly

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin wants to reassure residents that everything is being done to control the wildfire at Finlay Creek.

“I’d like to let residents know we have lots of eyes on the ground and in the air,” said Fortin. “The water bombers are out there and the BC Wildfire Service immediately sprung into action and they have been working very hard on the fire,” she said.

Mayor Fortin signed a local state of emergency for Peachland Sunday morning.

“It is not a panic situation, we signed those to make sure that we have the special ability to get in to areas, move equipment on private property, and if you have to evacuate people,” she said.

“We are probably going to increase those numbers, those are just alerts right now and not evacuation orders.”

Fortin said crews worked quickly on candling trees Saturday night and that they hit them fast and as of Sunday, the winds were heading south.

“Peachland is not in immediate danger, so residents can rest assured that if the wind shifts and if there is any possibility that we are going to be in a situation that we have to evacuate people there will be knocks on your door and you will have plenty of notice,” she said.