West Kelowna  

Explosion during wildfire

Multiple residents living in Peachland heard a loud explosion hours after a wildfire in Finlay Creek Saturday.

“All of a sudden the sky just lit up and right after that there was a huge explosion,” said Rod Graham.

The explosion was allegedly heard as far as Summerland.

“Right after that the wildfire just seemed to grow significantly, all across the ridge,” he said. “We were watching the fire and it was starting to come down the draw to this side of the hills, there was a bunch of spot fires in the trees.”

One resident was told the fire had grown from 400 to 1,000 hectares at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she also heard the explosion and it caused her to leap to her feet.

“It could have been a propane tank, maybe a camper, maybe a vehicle … we are not completely sure right now,” she said. “We will probably find out later what that was.”

The sound of an explosion heard has not been verified from BC Wildfire Service.

“Even though it was ways away it shook my little house, so it was significant,” Fortin said.

