Wildfire: Residents on edge

Photo: Contributed Flareups were visible as the Finlay Creek wildfire burned through the night.

Helicopters were back and bucketing water onto the Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland Sunday morning.

"We have 22 firefighters, three helicopters and one piece of heavy machinery fighting the fire," said Rachel Witt of the BC Wildfire Service.

A bird dog aircraft was in the sky over the fire as well to assess what type of fixed wing aircraft was needed to fight the blaze and whether retardant or water should be dropped, she said.

Witt could not estimate the size of the fire. She said accurate mapping was underway.

Meanwhile, residents on evacuation alert in the Peachland area are on edge after watching the wildfire grow overnight.

Rod Graham, who lives on Maranatha Drive, said he was out walking his dog late last night when he heard a large explosion in the direction of the Finlay Creek wildfire.

"All of a sudden the sky just lit up," Graham said.

Aaron Preston of Peachland said: "I was in my house on Beach Avenue and felt a large shock wave from an explosion, it was from the direction of the fire."

During darkness flareups were spotted in the forested area.

Graham and others in the areas have reported that the fire crested a hill overnight.

A spokesperson for the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said an evacuation alert for the area could be expanded Sunday.

So far an alert has been issued for more than 100 properties.

"I've got my trailer ready to pull out," said Graham, who added that he and his wife got ready to go about three weeks ago during the McDougald Road wildfire.