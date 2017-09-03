44511

West Kelowna  

More dramatic fire photos

Central Okanagan photographers captured some dramatic images of the Finlay Creek wildfire, burning south of Peachland.

Here's a sample of some of the awesome shots sent in to Castanet.

Don't forget; when you see news, send us your photos, news tips and video to [email protected]

