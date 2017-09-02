Victim lived 'high-risk' life

44511
A 27-year-old West Kelowna man, who investigators say lived a “high-risk lifestyle” and was well-known to police has been identified as the victim on Friday night’s shooting death in West Kelowna.

Police were called to the 3400 block of McTaggart Road on Sept 1 around 8:15 a.m., arriving to find a dead male inside a vehicle.

“RCMP have since positively identified the deceased whose death is now being classified by police as a homicide,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was in fact a targeted attack. The victim, a 27-year-old West Kelowna man, who investigators believe lived a high risk lifestyle, was well known to police."

Police are appealing to public for information about a possible suspect vehicle, described as a white four door Volkswagen sedan, possibly a Jetta.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the RCMP.

