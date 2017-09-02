Evacuation alerts issued

Photo: Todd Jespersen

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has issued evacuation alerts for more than 100 properties.

Properties on alert include:

5247 Inga Street

6400-6493 Keyes Avenue

5357-5495 Pierce Street

5420-5443 Pierce Place

5440-5463 McDougland Road

5155-5379 Princeton Avenue (south side of the road only)

6705-6711 Highway 97

6691-6789 Thorne Road

303-307 Log Chute Drive

Evacuation alerts are issued for residents to prepare to leave on short notice, should conditions chance. Residents should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time.

The BC Wildfire Service will continue to battle the Finlay Creek wildfire through the night.

