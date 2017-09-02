42177
West Kelowna  

Evacuation alerts issued

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has issued evacuation alerts for more than 100 properties.

Properties on alert include:

5247 Inga Street
6400-6493 Keyes Avenue
5357-5495 Pierce Street
5420-5443 Pierce Place
5440-5463 McDougland Road
5155-5379 Princeton Avenue (south side of the road only)
6705-6711 Highway 97
6691-6789 Thorne Road
303-307 Log Chute Drive

Evacuation alerts are issued for residents to prepare to leave on short notice, should conditions chance. Residents should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time.

The BC Wildfire Service will continue to battle the Finlay Creek wildfire through the night.

For more information visit this link.

