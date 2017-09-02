42177

West Kelowna  

Sent to hospital after crash

- | Story: 205695

Police and firefighters responded to a head on collision in Peachland Saturday night.

A Volkswagen beetle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 97 and 13th Street at about 8:15 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said traffic was backed up and that the man in the Volkswagen appeared to be injured.

There has been no confirmation on injuries or how many people were injured in the collision, but a witness at the scene said people were transported to hospital.

Highway 97 is closed both directions and a detour has been set up around Ponderosa Drive.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3188559
#308 4630 Ponderosa Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
40637


45449


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hank
Hank Kelowna SPCA >




36561


Only in Texas does the National Guard get bailed out by a bunch of rednecks with lifted trucks

Must Watch
This is in every sense the most American thing you’ll ever see.
Kelly Rowland gave Fifth Harmony advice after Camila Cabello’s exit
Music
Fifth Harmony leaned on Kelly Rowland's advice when Camila...
I do what I want!
Galleries
These people don’t care for your so-called...
I do what I want! (2)
Galleries
What are you gonna do about it?
Goalkeeper temporarily forgets there’s a game happening, gifts opponent a goal
Must Watch
Ross County goalkeeperScott Fox did put a pretty nice move to...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44462