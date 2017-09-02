Sent to hospital after crash

Photo: David Ogilvie A head on collision in Peachland on Sept. 2, 2017

Police and firefighters responded to a head on collision in Peachland Saturday night.

A Volkswagen beetle and a pickup truck collided on Highway 97 and 13th Street at about 8:15 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said traffic was backed up and that the man in the Volkswagen appeared to be injured.

There has been no confirmation on injuries or how many people were injured in the collision, but a witness at the scene said people were transported to hospital.

Highway 97 is closed both directions and a detour has been set up around Ponderosa Drive.