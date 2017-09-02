Shots fired, body found

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

RCMP confirm the suspicious death of a man in West Kelowna Friday night.

Police continue to secure a scene and investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body in the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

About 8:15 p.m., RCMP responded to reports of shots heard on the 3400 block of McTaggart Road. Officers arrived to find a deceased male inside a vehicle.

“The police investigation is in its early stages, as RCMP work to confirm the identity of the deceased, whose death is being treated as suspicious in nature,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release issued early Saturday.

“RCMP will continue to secure the scene, gather evidence and canvas the residential neighbourhood for potential witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-768-2880 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.crimestoppers.net or by texting CRIMES (274637) ktown.

UPDATE: 11 p.m.

A heavy police presence remains on the street.

Castanet has learned that the possible shooting occurred on McTaggart Road.

The area continues to be blocked by emergency vehicles and caution tape.

UPDATE 10:17 p.m.

There are unconfirmed reports of gunshots fired and a possible body found in the driveway on Mciver Road.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances remain on scene.

Caution tape was put along McTaggart and Mciver. The area remains blocked off.

"It is very scary to see this. You wouldn't think this would happen on such a nice street," a neighbour said.

ORIGINAL: 8:45 p.m.

Six police cars and two ambulances were reported seen on Mciver Road in West Kelowna.

A Castanet reporter is heading to the area.

More information as it becomes available.