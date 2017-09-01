Possible body found

Photo: Josh Hines Heavy police presence

UPDATE 10:17 P.M.

There are unconfirmed reports of gun shots fired and a body bound in the driveway on Mciver Road.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances remain on scene.

Caution tape was put along the road in Glenrosa.

"It is very scary to see this. You wouldn't think this would happen on such a nice street," a nieghbour said.

ORIGINAL 8:45 P.M.

Six police cars and two ambulances were reported seen on McTaggart Road in West Kelowna.

A Castanet reporter is heading to the area.

More information as it becomes available.