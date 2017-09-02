Liberals nominate Stewart

Photo: File photo Ben Stewart with former Premier Christy Clark.

The former MLA for Westside-Kelowna has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the BC Liberals in the upcoming by-election for the Kelowna West riding.

The former governing party of B.C. will nominate Ben Stewart in the riding previously represented by Christy Clark.

Stewart, founder and director of Quail's Gate Winery, was the MLA for the community from 2009 to 2013, before resigning his seat weeks after winning it and allowing Premier Christy Clark run in the riding.

Clark, the leader of the BC Liberal Party at the time, had lost in her own riding of Vancouver-Point Grey in the 2013 election, despite the BC Liberals taking office.

Following his resignation, Stewart was appointed B.C.'s special representative to Asia, to “strengthen the ties that attract new investment to British Columbia,” according to Clark at the time.

In the May 2017 election, Clark handily won her seat in the now-named Kelowna West riding, but the NDP, backed by the Green Party, formed government.

A month after saying she would stay on as leader of the BC Liberal Party and MLA for Kelowna West, Clark resigned.

"Representing the constituents of Kelowna West and serving British Columbia has been the honour of my lifetime, and I’m humbled by the community's support and this opportunity to serve again,” Stewart said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

The government has until Feb. 4, 2018 to call the by-eleciton.

“There’s no excuse to delay, the people of Kelowna West deserve a great representative like Ben in the legislature, and John Horgan should give them a chance to vote right away,” said BC Liberal interim leader Rich Coleman.

Stewart's formal nomination will take place Sept. 21 at the Westbank Lions Hall.

Shelley Cook ran for the NDP in Kelowna West in the latest election, while Robert Mellalieu ran for the Green Party. Neither party has announced a candidate for the upcoming by-election.