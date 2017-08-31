How power got knocked out

42177
The manager of a local trucking company says he wants people to know what really happened.

The caller, who preferred not to identify himself, said his driver did knock out power to West Kelowna Wednesday. But he didn't take off.

Power was out for hours after a truck hauling a low-bed trailer clipped some guywires in the Tallus Ridge area and caused a transformer to arc.

"My guy was already committed to the corner, and a car came off Shannon Lake Road – as is their right – which limited his turn radius.

"He had to tighten his turn, and saw his tires hit the grass and clip the guywires."

Google Street View images show the wires are right at the edge of the asphalt. Contrary to earlier reports, the pole was not moved in the incident.

"He felt it safer to immediately remove the equipment from the scene, and called 911 from the truck. He came back to the office, reported it to BC Hydro, and then returned to the scene and gave a statement to the crews there."

The caller said he could see how an observer might have thought the driver was "taking off."

"But we've been in this community a long time and employ a lot of people. We have a responsibility, and with that kind of thing out there, I just wanted to put it right."

 

 

